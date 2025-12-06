Kendall County Sheriff’s Office releases results of most recent traffic safety campaign

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office charged two motorists with driving under the influence and issued three speeding tickets as part of its Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign.

The department also made one traffic arrest, issued a citation for permitting a driver under the influence to operate a motor vehicle and issued five other citations as part of its traffic safety campaign, which took place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 and was aimed at reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was carried out by sheriff’s office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce fatalities.

“We will continue to promote traffic safety by encouraging safe driving practices,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “Safe driving habits not only protect you and the passengers in your vehicle, they protect everyone on the road.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.