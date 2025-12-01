Record Newspapers girls wrestling preview capsules for the 2025-2026 season

The 2025-2026 girls wrestling season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Greg “Scotty” Scott

Top returners: Mak Hill, jr., (145/155); Kendra Padilla, sr., (110/115); Joslynn Sheets, sr., (130/135); Helaena Torres, jr., (190)

Top newcomers: Addison Frye, so., (135); Ashlynn Roberts, so., (155/170)

Worth noting: The Panthers lost some top talent to graduation, including Kiyah Chavez, who took second place in the state at 155 pounds last year to become the school’s first medalist in girls wrestling while being named the Girls Wrestler of the Year by the Kendall County Record. “We have a solid, experienced group and a great family feel amongst the girls,” Panthers coach Greg “Scotty” Scott said. “Some holes and lower numbers this year (but) should be a solid group. Have a lot of fun and compete hard.”

Coach: Bryan DeBenedetti

Top returners: Ella Cooper, jr., (145); Quinn Janssens, jr., (140)

Top newcomers: Julia Robb, fr., (155)

Worth noting: The Wolves are fired up for the season with juniors Ella Cooper and Quinn Janssens leading the way. Janssens (47-5) is coming off a state appearance. “One of our greatest strengths is that we have some really strong leaders in the room who on a daily basis are setting the standards in our room and setting the example for those newer girls we have this year,” Wolves coach Bryan DeBenedetti said. “Another big strength of ours is that every girl is bringing a lot of aggression with no fear of a fight to matches and the group this year looks motivated and amped up to go.” The Wolves are going to need its freshmen to step in and compete immediately.

Coaches: Dwayne Love/Jose Bermudez

Top returners: Ruby Cabada, jr., (115); April Martinez, jr., (135); Peightyn Soloff, so., (125)

Top newcomers: Fernanda Alamo, fr., (110); Alesha Avalos, fr., (235); Yaretzey Castro, fr., (115); Ashley Cid, fr., (135); Elizabeth Hansel, fr., (120); Ximenia Salgado, fr.; (235); Abigail Toxqui, fr., (135); Naomi Vasquez, fr., (130)

Worth noting: Juniors Ruby Cabada and April Martinez and sophomore Peightyn Soloff return to lead the Reapers in their second season with a girls wrestling team at the school. “We are excited about the incoming group of freshmen, they bring a lot of experience to the team,” Plano coach Dwayne Love said, “With the leadership of our three returners it should be a good season. We have been able to add in more meets to better prepare them for the state competitions this season.”

Coach: Colton Otto

Top returners: Lydia Cartwright, so., (115); Jazmin Rios, sr. (145); Norah Vick, jr., (110);

Top newcomers: Olivia Agajanian, fr.; Alexia Cather, fr., Jessica Rios, fr.

Worth noting: The Indians lost two-time state medalist Ashlyn Strenz from their lineup as the standout graduated, but they welcome back sectional qualifiers Norah Vick (21-12) and Lydia Cartwright (20-7) and IHSA state alternate Jazmin Rios (17-16). They welcome a trio of IKWF state qualifiers in Olivia Agajanian, Alexia Cather and Jessica Rios. “I’m excited about the blend of leadership and young talent we have in the room,” Sandwich coach Colton Otto said. “Our seniors Jazmin (Rios), Brooklynn (Konczal) and Ruby (Ferguson) have really stepped up. They’ve been great mentors to both our newcomers and the athletes moving up from the middle school program.” The addition of new wrestlers, a strong off-season and community support has the program in a good place. “The community’s support has been incredible,” Otto said. “Our fundraising enabled us to outfit the team with brand-new gear from top to bottom. We’re still a young group, but the growth we’re seeing in our second year and the raw talent in the room are going to make this a fun season for Sandwich girls wrestling.”

Coach: Kevin Roth

Top returners: Aviana Froelich, so., (140); Analiese Garretson, jr., (105); Janiah Murray, sr., (170); Danielle Turner, sr., (100)

Top newcomers: Savannah Turner, fr., (110)

Worth noting: The strength of the Foxes is their experienced lineup with the majority of the wrestlers in their second or third varsity season. “Nearly all of last season’s sectional qualifiers return,” Yorkville coach Kevin Roth said. “Giving the team proven post-season experience.” The team’s biggest weakness is lack of roster depth so the Foxes can’t afford to lose girls to injuries and illnesses. “Integrating new athletes into the lineup and identifying roles where they can contribute effectively in dual meets will be key to sustained success,” Roth said. “(We’d like to) finish among the top three in the SPC, secure a winning dual meet record and produce state qualifiers after having none advance last season. Murray, who went 33-11, last year, is among those who will look to get to the state’s biggest meet.