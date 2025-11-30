‘Making every mile meaningful’ – Montgomery River Run raises $2K for CASA of Kendall County

Proceeds from the Montgomery River Run are presented to CASA of Kendall County at the Novv. 24, 2025, Montgomery board meeting. Pictured, Emma Saltzman of Montgomery Place Apartments, Heidi Baird executive director of CASA of Kendall County, Shazette De Leon executive assistant of CASA of Kendall County. Also pictured, Rosie Boeing community engagement and event coordinator for Montgomery, and Paige De Leon volunteer for CASA of Kendall County. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

Every year community members gather in Montgomery to run for a cause.

This year, the collaborative efforts of the 22nd annual Montgomery River Run made possible a $2,000 donation being presented to to CASA of Kendall County.

The Village of Montgomery presented an over-sized check to the non-profit at its Nov. 24 board meeting.

CASA of Kendall County trains and supports community volunteers to serve as advocates for children experiencing abuse and neglect.

The volunteers often serve as court-appointed advocates to be the child’s voice in court. The organization strives to ensure a child’s right to a safe and permanent home.

The Montgomery River Run was hosted by the village and community partners. In the first week of October, community members ran a 5K, 10K, and kid’s dash along the Fox River. Each year, the event raises funds for local non-profits selected by the run committee.

This year, more than 250 runners participated.

“This event wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support and participation of our runners,” Rosie Boeing, Montgomery’s community engagement and event coordinator, said during the meeting.

“Thank you for showing up and making every mile meaningful. We are honored to contribute to CASA’s mission and help amplify the difference they make for children and families,” she said.

The proceeds of the Montgomery River Run also made possible a donation to the Montgomery Foundation, which funds community initiatives, scholarships, and programs that enhance the quality of life for its community members.

This year’s presenting race sponsor was Montgomery Places Apartments.

“The village extends its heartfelt thanks to all runners, volunteers, sponsors and community partners who continue to make the Montgomery River Run a meaningful event year after year,” the village said in a release.

Past events have raised funds for local organizations such as Hesed House, VFW Post #7452, The Conservation Foundation, and the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors.

Next year, the 23rd annual Montgomery River Run in being held on Oct. 3, 2026.

You can learn more about next year’s event, including how to get involved, by visiting, montgomeryil.org/187/River-Run-5K-10K.