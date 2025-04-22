Montgomery honors those serving on front lines of child abuse, providing the vulnerable with justice and care

The village of Montgomery recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month by honoring those serving on the front lines of child advocacy and protection. Pictured, from left to right, Village Trustee Matt Bauman, Village Clerk Debbie Buchanan, Police Social Worker Erica Lopez, Village Trustee Theresa Sperling, SART Nurse Jeana Friday, SANE Coordinator (Northwestern Medicine) Mindie Robles, Village Trustee Dan Gier, SART Nurse Deja Brown, CASA Kendall County Executive Director Heidi Baird, SANE Coordinator (Rush Copley Medical Center) Gina Becker-Espinoza, Village Trustee Doug Marecek, Kane County Child Advocacy Center Victim Advocate Kallie Sakamoto, Kane County Child Advocacy Center Forensic Interviewer Sara Innocenti, Village Trustee Steve Jungermann, CASA Kendall County Volunteer Coordinator Elizabeth Serediuk, Montgomery Police Department Detective Gina Galanis, Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

Recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month, the village of Montgomery issued an official proclamation and held an awareness presentation highlighting the ongoing efforts to protect and advocate for the region’s vulnerable children.

The presentation honored the contributions of law enforcement, forensic interviewers, sexual assault nurse examiners, and social workers, according to a release by the village.

Montgomery Mayor Matt Brolley read the village’s official proclamation, reinforcing the community’s commitment to preventing child abuse and supporting the organizations serving on the front lines.

Special acknowledgement was given to Erica Lopez, Montgomery’s police social worker, and Detective Gina Galanis for their commitment to child advocacy. Galanis was commended for her collaboration with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and her work on the Sexual Assault Response Team, ensuring child victims receive the necessary justice and care, according to the release.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, nurturing environment,” Krstina Nemetz, Montgomery’s communications manager, said at the April 14 village board meeting. “Unfortunately, that’s not the reality for some. That’s where incredible organizations like CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), our county state’s attorney’s child advocacy centers, and the sexual assault response teams step in. These agencies provide vital services and support to some of our most vulnerable children, offering a voice when they need it most.”

During the presentation, representatives from CASA, the Child Advocacy Center and the Sexual Assault Response Team spoke to the board about their work and the critical needs of children impacted by abuse in the region.

There have been 34 reports of child abuse and neglect in the village over the past two years. Since 2024, about 50 children within Montgomery have been removed from their homes or placed in foster homes, according to the release.

For more information about CASA, go to casakendallcounty.org.