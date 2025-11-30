Kendall County Health Dept.: Know the symptoms of these respiratory viruses

A variety of common respiratory viruses are on the rise this time of year. Washing hands, using hand sanitizer, and disinfecting hard surfaces are all ways to help prevent the spread of viruses, health officials say. (Herald Photo)

There are a variety of common respiratory viruses that are on the rise this time of year. Here is a guide to what symptoms are associated with each of these viruses.

COVID-19

Symptoms:• Cough • Diarrhea • Fatigue • Fever/chills • Headache • Loss of taste/smell• Muscle/body aches • Nausea/vomiting • Runny/stuffy nose• Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing • Sore throat

Incubation: 2–14 days (typically 2–5)

Infectious Period: 48 hours before symptoms; up to 10 days after symptoms start

Influenza (Flu)

Symptoms:• Cough • Diarrhea • Fatigue • Fever/chills • Headache • Muscle aches• Runny/stuffy nose • Sore throat • Vomiting

Incubation: 1–4 days (typically 2)

Infectious Period: 24 hours before symptoms; up to 7 days after symptoms start

Mycoplasma pneumoniae

Symptoms:• Cough (worsens over time) • Fatigue • Fever • Headache • Sore throat

Incubation: Typically 1–4 weeks

Infectious Period: Varies

Pertussis (Whooping Cough)

Symptoms:• Cough/coughing fits • Low-grade fever • Runny/stuffy nose• Vomiting • Whooping

Incubation: 5–21 days (typically 7–10)

Infectious Period:As soon as cold-like symptoms begin (low-grade fever, runny/stuffy nose, mild cough)→ Through day 5 of appropriate antibiotics→ Or through 21 days after cough begins if untreated/improperly treated

RSV

Symptoms:• Cough • Decreased appetite • Fever • Runny/stuffy nose• Sneezing • Wheezing

Incubation: 2–8 days (typically 4–6)

Infectious Period: 24–48 hours before symptoms; through at least day 3 of symptoms, possibly several weeks