Kendall County Health Dept.: Know the symptoms of these respiratory viruses

There are a variety of common respiratory viruses that are on the rise this time of year. Here is a guide to what symptoms are associated with each of these viruses.
COVID-19
Symptoms:• Cough • Diarrhea • Fatigue • Fever/chills • Headache • Loss of taste/smell• Muscle/body aches • Nausea/vomiting • Runny/stuffy nose• Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing • Sore throat
Incubation: 2–14 days (typically 2–5)
Infectious Period: 48 hours before symptoms; up to 10 days after symptoms start
Influenza (Flu)
Symptoms:• Cough • Diarrhea • Fatigue • Fever/chills • Headache • Muscle aches• Runny/stuffy nose • Sore throat • Vomiting
Incubation: 1–4 days (typically 2)
Infectious Period: 24 hours before symptoms; up to 7 days after symptoms start
Mycoplasma pneumoniae
Symptoms:• Cough (worsens over time) • Fatigue • Fever • Headache • Sore throat
Incubation: Typically 1–4 weeks
Infectious Period: Varies
Pertussis (Whooping Cough)
Symptoms:• Cough/coughing fits • Low-grade fever • Runny/stuffy nose• Vomiting • Whooping
Incubation: 5–21 days (typically 7–10)
Infectious Period:As soon as cold-like symptoms begin (low-grade fever, runny/stuffy nose, mild cough)→ Through day 5 of appropriate antibiotics→ Or through 21 days after cough begins if untreated/improperly treated
RSV
Symptoms:• Cough • Decreased appetite • Fever • Runny/stuffy nose• Sneezing • Wheezing
Incubation: 2–8 days (typically 4–6)
Infectious Period: 24–48 hours before symptoms; through at least day 3 of symptoms, possibly several weeks