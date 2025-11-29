One person transported to hospital after microwave fire in Yorkville office building

(file photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to two fire-related incidents on Nov. 28, 2025 (Joey Weslo)

One person was transported to a local hospital following a fire inside a Yorkville business on Friday, Nov. 28.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District also responded on Friday to a semi-truck catching fire inside an outbuilding.

The fire crew responded around 11:21 a.m. to a fire inside a business in the 1500 block of North Bridge Street, according to a release by the fire district.

The Yorkville Police Department arrived first at the scene and determined the fire was contained to a microwave in the room, according to the release.

The fire crew confirmed the fire was out and began ventilating the structure. One person was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, the fire district said.

No other injuries are reported.

“The cause of the fire appears to be accidental,” the fire district said in the release.

Semi-truck catches fire

Earlier the same morning, the fire crew responded around 8:40 a.m. to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Canton Farm Road.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found a 100- by 150-foot outbuilding with black smoke billowing. A person at the scene confirmed that nobody was inside the building that contained a variety of semi-trucks, cars and boats, the fire district said.

“Crews stretched a hose-line through the front door and located a semi-truck on fire inside the structure,” the fire district said in the release. “The fire was brought under control within seven minutes of the first engine’s arrival. Due to the size of the building and heavy smoke, crews forced entry through a large garage door to assist with ventilation.”

The fire did not spread to any of the additional vehicles in the building before the fire was extinguished, the fire district said.

No injuries are reported. The fire remains under investigation, according to the release.

A dollar lost of the property is not yet available.

Several fire departments assisted on-scene, including the Newark Fire Department, the Oswego Fire Department, and the Little Rock-Fox Fire Department.