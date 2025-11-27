Plano High School presents annual Madrigal performances

The annual Madrigal performances are taking place at Plano High School at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 6. The show continues 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 7 in Plano. (Photo Provided By Plano School District 88)

Ninety students will be filling the Plano High School auditorium with the sounds of the season. The music will have a Renaissance-theme.

The annual Madrigal performances are taking place at PHS at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. The show continues 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7 in Plano.

“We have 90 students participating in our show this year and they are working incredibly hard to put everything together,” Susan Webb, music educator at Plano School District 88, said. “Come out and support our amazing madrigal singers, actors and instrumentalists.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/seniors/military personnel. Children ages 5 and under get in for free. Coffee, wassail and desserts are being served.

Tickets are sold at the door. You can also purchase tickets in advance by visiting, cur8.com.

Last June, Plano High School’s music honor society was named the 2024-2025 Illinois Chapter of the Year by the National Association for Music Education.

Plano’s Tri-M music honor society was chosen from among hundreds of chapters nationwide.