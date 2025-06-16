Plano High School’s music honor society named Illinois Chapter of the Year

(file photo) The Plano High School Marching Band performs at the Homecoming Parade in Plano. (Shea Lazansky)

The Plano High School’s music honor society has been named the 2024-2025 Illinois Chapter of the Year by the National Association for Music Education.

Plano’s Tri-M music honor society was chosen from among hundreds of chapters nationwide.

Plano High School received top recognition for its innovative musical initiatives, impactful community service projects, dedication to fostering a passion for music, and service among students and the broader community.

“We are so incredibly proud of our students’ dedication and the meaningful work they’ve done to promote music and service,” Susan Webb, Plano band and music teacher, said. “This honor reflects their hard work, creativity, and leadership.”

Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education, designed to facilitate support for musical education and to enable community involvement.

Five officers helped the honor society achieve the recognition, including president Lexus Bovensiep, vice-president Allison Goodyear, secretary Brianna Meza, youth outreach Klow Ronning, and celebrations Sydney Green.