Tips for preventing a Thanksgiving house fire from Bristol Kendall fire officials

For those thinking of using a deep fryer to cook their turkey this Thanksgiving Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Fire Marshall says, “With all the heat coming off the fryer, they should never be in any enclosed area." (CNA photos)

Every Thanksgiving, the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District in Yorkville receives a spike of calls related to house fires breaking out from preparing the feast.

Here are some tips from the fire district on how to keep your home and family safe this turkey day.

Using deep fryers

Fire Marshall Mike Torrence said one of the chief causes of residential fires is from cooking using deep fryers.

“You should not deep fry your turkey indoors, and if it’s raining or cold, do not move your fryer into the garage, you could end up with a garage fire,” Torrence said. “With all the heat coming off the fryer, they should never be in any enclosed area. With all the hydrocarbons and flammable materials in the garage, you’re liable to catch the garage ceilings on fire.”

Torrence said another safety tip when using a deep fryer is making sure the turkey is completely thawed before putting it in.

“A lot of people do not realize you cannot put a frozen turkey in a fryer,” Torrence said. “It should be dried off, not even moist, before you put it in the fryer. If the turkey is frozen and you put it in the hot oil, it’ll definitely bubble over and potentially cause a fire.”

Stove and oven safety

Torrence said cooking on stoves requires the same amount of safety precaution and vigilance.

He said make extra sure the oven is completely empty before you preheat it. Torrence said many people do not use their oven throughout the year, often using it as a cabinet, and then set the contents on fire when they preheat the oven.

“If there is a fire in the oven, leave the oven door closed,” Torrence said. “Do not open it up. Keeping it closed contains the fire. It’s actually designed for that. If you have a pan on top of the stove and it catches fire, do not put water on it. Make sure you cover it with a lid or something metal, like a cake pan. You need to cut off the oxygen so the fire will go out right away.”

Torrence said people have the tendency to keep towels or oven mitts on or near their stove. He said a quick check to make sure the stove is clear can minimize the fire potential.

Staying vigilant and constantly monitoring the area on a regular basis can also reduce the chances of a fire.

Torrence said when guests and family are over, people often leave the kitchen unattended for a dangerous amount of time.

Check fire extinguishers

If a fire does break out and a fire extinguisher is necessary, Torrence said a couple tips can make sure the device is properly used.

He said fire extinguishers should always be close at hand and should be tested once a year. He said you should never keep a fire extinguisher more than five years without having someone look at it or without purchasing a new one.

“What happens is the powder will cake-up after a while if it’s just sitting in one place,” Torrence said. “Also, one of the biggest mistakes we see with people using fire extinguishers is they do not pull the pin out that’s in the handle. The pin has to be pulled out before you squeeze the two handles together.”

Torrence said never hesitate to call the fire station right away if a fire breaks out. He said even with minor fires, the fire crew can always return back to the station if the fire is out. He said it’s always better to be safe than sorry.