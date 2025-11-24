Yorkville residents report cloudy water after water main repairs along Faxon Road

(file photo) The 228-acre CyrusOne data center in Yorkville led the trend for several other project development proposals along a 3,000 acre stretch along the "Eldamain Corridor." (Provided By The City of Yorkville)

After concerned residents contacted the city regarding cloudy water coming from their taps following recent water main work, Yorkville city officials say the problem is a $84,580 fix.

That’s the bad news. The good news is the city is not responsible for the costs because developers CyrusOne are footing the bill as part of their infrastructure overhaul for a 228-acre data center.

City staff said the city had long-planned to improve the water main in the area, even before approval of the data center campus.

The data center campus will be located at the northeast corner of Eldamain Road and Faxon Road. The site will house nine two-story warehouses.

“Ever since the water main has been operational, there’s been some cloudiness in some of the water near some of the residents on Faxon Road,” Brad Sanderson, city engineer, said during the Nov. 18 public works meeting. “We think it’s air that’s entrained in the line.”

Sanderson said the public works and water department flushed the water main several times in both directions. Unfortunately, this did not remove the air and the water remained murky.

“The solution is to install air release valves at some of the high points and try to get the air out of here,” Sanderson said. “We haven’t had to do this on previous water mains of this size.”

The increased costs are being added onto an already existing contract with Winninger Excavating, Inc. for $2,679,397. All the costs are borne by the developers.

The air release valves should “alleviate the problem over time, and keep it from coming back,” according to city documents.

The CyrusOne project was the first data center campus approved by the city before an influx of other plans became public. Green Door Capital owns the land.

CyrusOne is a Texas-based development company. Both CyrusOne and Green Door Capital are involved in another project in town, a 128-acre data center plan north of Faxon Road, south of Corneils Road, and east of Beecher Road.

City officials have said the city is eyeing 3,000 acres for data center development along the “Eldamain Corridor.”