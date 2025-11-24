Laboratory supplies manufacturer on Wolf Street in Yorkville requesting reduced setback

Property owner, GLP Real Estate, LLC, filed an application with Yorkville to reduce the front yard setback from 25 feet to just five feet for General Laboratory Products, Inc. to construct a walk-in cooler. The property is located at 202 Wolf Street, 900 feet east of Illinois Route 47. The site is within the Fox Industrial Park subdivision. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

A laboratory supplies manufacturing company in Yorkville is requesting the city grant it a reduced front yard setback to construct a walk-in cooler.

Owner of the property, GLP Real Estate, LLC, filed an application with the city to reduce the front yard setback from 25 feet to just five feet. The occupying company is General Laboratory Products, Inc.

The property is located at 202 Wolf Street, 900 feet east of Illinois Route 47. The site is within the Fox Industrial Park subdivision. The property is currently zoned for manufacturing.

“The variance is being requested to allow construction of a walk-in cooler addition for the existing laboratory supply manufacturing business on the property,” according to city documents.

General Laboratory Products, Inc. manufactures more than 1,000 products on-site. Their products include, “media in petri dishes, glass tubes, polycarbonate tubes, glass bottles and polycarbonate bottles, according to their website.

“New regulations for manufacturing virus test media makes this addition necessary,” the company says in their application to the city.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed variance on Feb. 11, 2026 at City Hall.