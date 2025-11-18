‘Made in Kendall’ 2026 nominations now open

Tangent Technologies and MTH Pumps are the two companies that will receive the “Made in Kendall” designation for exemplifying the best of goods produced in Kendall County. Plano Molding received an honorable mention. (Logo provided by Kendall County)

Kendall County is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Made in Kendall designation, which recognizes outstanding local manufacturers and makers.

Designations will be awarded in three categories: Industrial Product, Consumer Product, and Community Maker.

“We are proud of Kendall County’s great history as a manufacturing leader,” County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said in a news release.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize those manufacturers and makers who not only make great products but are also great employers in our community,” he said.

In 2025, the Made In Kendall recipients were Tangent Technologies (Montgomery) and MTH Pumps (Plano). MTH Pumps later went on to win the “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” recognition presented by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

“All of our manufacturers deserve recognition for what they contribute to Kendall County,” Board member and Economic Development and Administration Committee Chair Dan Koukol said in a news release. “We’re glad to be able to recognize several each year.”

Nominations are quick and simple through online forms at http://www.kendallcountyil.gov/made-in-kendall and will be accepted through Dec. 15.

Winners will be announced at a January 2026 Kendall County Board meeting and receive commemorative plaques and public commendations.

Nicor and Waubonsee Community College are corporate partners of the Made in Kendall program.