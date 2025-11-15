Shaw Local

Plano Methodist Church will host Christmas decorations sale

Pictured are the Plano Methodist Church volunteers—Nathan, Paul, Melanie, Nancy, Charmaine, Bonnie, Jim, Bill, Ken, Jordyn, Case, and Rose—presenting a check to the Feed My Starving Children manager. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano, will host a Christmas Sale .

The sale will be from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 and feature a variety of Christmas decorations —including greenery, nativities, snowmen, and more —depending on donations.

For more information regarding the Christmas Sale, call the church office at 630-552-3700.

The Plano Methodist Church on Nov. 6 made a donation to Feed My Starving Children in addition to sending 13 volunteers to aid in packing much-needed food for the country of Uganda.

