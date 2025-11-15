Plano Methodist Church will host Christmas decorations sale

The Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano, will host a Christmas Sale .
The sale will be from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 and feature a variety of Christmas decorations —including greenery, nativities, snowmen, and more —depending on donations.
For more information regarding the Christmas Sale, call the church office at 630-552-3700.
The Plano Methodist Church on Nov. 6 made a donation to Feed My Starving Children in addition to sending 13 volunteers to aid in packing much-needed food for the country of Uganda.