Plano Methodist Church will host Christmas decorations sale

Pictured are the Plano Methodist Church volunteers—Nathan, Paul, Melanie, Nancy, Charmaine, Bonnie, Jim, Bill, Ken, Jordyn, Case, and Rose—presenting a check to the Feed My Starving Children manager. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano, will host a Christmas Sale .

The sale will be from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 and feature a variety of Christmas decorations —including greenery, nativities, snowmen, and more —depending on donations.

For more information regarding the Christmas Sale, call the church office at 630-552-3700.

The Plano Methodist Church on Nov. 6 made a donation to Feed My Starving Children in addition to sending 13 volunteers to aid in packing much-needed food for the country of Uganda.