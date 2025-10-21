Annual trunk or treat event at Plano church big draw for local trick-or-treaters

Children enjoy some Halloween fun at the 22nd Annual Trunk or Treat event at the Plano Methodist Church on Oct. 12. (Photo Provided By Linda Oleson)

Around 160 costumed children and their families enjoyed some Halloween fun at the 22nd Annual Trunk or Treat event at the Plano Methodist Church on Oct. 12.

The event featured around 20 decorated trunks, offering candy, games and festive Halloween displays.

Several attendees donated to the collection drive for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

“Many thanks to the community for your generous support and participation in making this event a success,” the church said in a release.

Children in attendance voted for their favorite decorated trunk.

First place went to Greg Gould’s “Santa” trunk. Second place was awarded to Melanie Krapausky for her “Fishers of Men” trunk. Third place went to the Plano School District Transportation Department staff for their “Haunted Bus.”