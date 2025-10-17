Yorkville’s boys, girls cross country teams third at Southwest Prairie Conference meet

The Yorkville boys and girls cross country teams both took third place at the Southwest Prairie Conference meet held Friday at Channahon Community Park.

Yorkville’s girls team scored 59 points, just behind Minooka’s 56. Plainfield North was the team champion with 33 points. Oswego East (136) was fourth and Oswego (158) fifth.

Yorkville sophomore Athena Triner was fourth individually in 18:14.84 over the 3-mile course in the race won by Plainfield North junior Marlie Czarniewski in 17:34.78. Yorkville’s Linden Moss (18:25.48) was sixth and Annabelle Reeder (18:28.13) was seventh. Oswego East’s Julia Burney was 15th in 19:06.55.

Yorkville’s boys scored 98 points, behind team champion Plainfield South’s 23 and Plainfield North’s 39. Oswego East (128) was fourth and Oswego (228) eighth.

Yorkville senior Owen Horeni was fourth in 15:05.42 in the race won by Plainfield South’s Dylan Buturusis in 14:43.05.

Yorkville’s Ayden Nydegger was 15th in 15:44.07 and Oswego East’s Jack Wolstenholm was 19th in 15:52.38.