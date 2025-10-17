Plano Library announces latest program schedule for October

Plano Public Library has announced its event schedule for the late October and early November. To register, call 630-552-2009.

ICash: Discover What’s Yours - 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, or Tuesday, Nov. 4: A Representative from the state treasurer’s office will assist visitors in checking if the state is holding any money that is owed to them through its ICash program.

State Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours - 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21: A representative from Rezin’s office will assist constituents in navigating issues they face with any state or federal agency or program.

Card Making with Jennifer Boring - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21: Attendees will make five handmade cards. All supplies will be provided, including envelopes. The class is open to ages 10 and up. A fee of $5 per person must be paid at the time of registration.

Writers’ Group - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13: Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. Attend in person or via Zoom. Meeting ID: 998 2555 0591 | Passcode: 048559.

Soap Making 101 - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28: Brooke from Soapy Roads of Lombard will provide instruction on natural soap-making. Make your own melt-and-pour soap bar using all-natural ingredients and zero waste. This event is open to adults and high school students. Attendance is $5 at the time of registration.

Fall Magnets - Saturday, Nov. 1: Free, take-home craft kits are available to teens and adults on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags - 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 8: Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. No registration is required.

Technology Help Desk - 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11: Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet or e-reader. Please bring your device for the best experience.

Knit and Crochet Group - 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays in person and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays via Zoom: Knit and crochet with others. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode 297254. No registration required.