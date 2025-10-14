Oswego School District 308 officials spell out guidance in face of ICE raids

In the face of continuing ICE raids in the Chicago area, Oswego School District 308 officials want to reassure parents that ensuring the safety of students is the district’s highest priority.

“We know that there are families in our community that feel very nervous and uneasy about immigration enforcement activity,” District 308 Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Jeremy Bell said during a recent School Board meeting. “We do want to offer some reassurance to all of our families that we provided clear guidance to our school leaders, which directs them what to do in the unlikely event that we have federal agents present themselves at our schools.”

As Bell noted, the district doesn’t ask families their immigration status.

“We’re not coordinating with federal representatives, including immigration and customs enforcement,” Bell said. “We don’t share student records with federal representatives, except for those cases where there are court orders or consent from parents and guardians.”

In addition, he said the district doesn’t allow federal representatives to access schools or facilities “unless they produce a criminal judicial warrant.”

“We will continue to prioritize safety and the well being of our students,” Bell said. “We work collaboratively with our legal counsel to avoid any disruption for our students and staff and the educational space.”

According to Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, all children in Illinois are entitled to equal access to a basic public elementary and secondary education regardless of their actual or perceived race, color, national origin, citizenship, immigration status or the status of their parents/guardians.

“School districts that either prohibit or discourage – or maintain policies that have the effect of prohibiting or discouraging – children from enrolling in schools because they or their parent/guardians are not U.S. citizens or are undocumented may be in violation of state and federal law,” according to the guidance.