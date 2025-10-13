Oswego to address growing problem of motor scooters being driven on roads, bike trails, village president says

The Oswego Village Board is going to discuss ways to control what the village said is a growing problem of motor scooters and other similar types of vehicles being driven on roads and bike trails, often by children.

“It is something that we take seriously and we are going to be addressing it,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said.

The Village Board is set to discuss the issue at its 6 p.m. Nov. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting. Several residents talked about the problem at a recent Village Board meeting.

“We see the motorized vehicles all over the bike paths, all over the roads,” resident Al Gegenheimer said during a recent Village Board meeting. “They drive extremely fast. We live in The Villas at Southbury Village, which is a 55 and older area, and we have a lot of elderly people that walk their dogs. Those motorbikes are moving extremely fast. They’re going faster than the traffic.”

Echoing those concerns was Oswego residents Sam Figola, who also lives in The Villas at Southbury Village. He noted the subdivision’s homeowners association prohibits those types of vehicles from being on walking paths and bike paths and other areas within the subdivision.

“We have really seen an increased number of these, I would say this year especially,” Figola said. “So, we’re open to your suggestions and we’re open to meeting to discuss this further.”

Over the summer, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen a steady increase in complaints regarding non-highway vehicles being operated on public roadways, often by children.

The Sheriff’s Office aims to gain voluntary compliance by educating operators and their parents or guardians about the dangers and legal consequences of operating such vehicles on public roadways.

“Anyone operating a non-highway vehicle on a public roadway or in a Kendall County Forest Preserve will be subject to citation and the vehicle may be towed,” the Sheriff’s Office had said in a July news release.

Illinois law prohibits driving non-highway vehicles on public roads.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages operators and parents/guardians to ensure the safe and legal operation of off-highway vehicles in an appropriate setting such as on private property with the authorization of the property owner or at a location designated for such activities.