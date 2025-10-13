Firefighters battle blaze in a corn field near IL Route 47 in Yorkville

A drone operated by the Yorkville Police Department surveys the five-acre damage of a fire in a corn field along Illinois Route 47 and Caton Farm Road in Yorkville that was extinguished by the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District on Oct. 12, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

To help prevent a field fire on Oct. 12 from spreading, the Yorkville Police Department assisted the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District with a drone high above the corn for a bird’s eye view of the flames.

The fire crews responded at 12:56 p.m. to the area of Illinois Route 47 and Caton Farm Road in Yorkville. Spreading flames were located about 200 yards from the roadway in the corn field, according to a release by the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a five-acre field fire along Route 47 in Yorkville on Oct. 12, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

Navigating the field was tricky because the corn was yet to be harvested, according to the release.

A fire engine and four brush trucks were sent to the scene to help access the flames and prevent the fire from spreading and causing further damage or endangering the roadway, according to the release.

Of chief concern was combatting the wind spreading spot fires throughout the field, according to the release.

Two fire tenders, which are specialized vehicles that can transport large volumes of water to rural areas, were also sent to the scene to help douse the flames, according to the release.

The fire crew located a central five-acre patch that was slowly burning with small spot fires in the surrounding area. A brush truck was able to encircle the central fire to contain its spread before the fire crew assisted in extinguishing the area, according to the release.

“The tenant of the property was located on Walker Road combining and was able to move equipment to the location of the fire and combine the corn around the fire area,” Fire Chief Jeremy Messersmith said in the release. “It is estimated that about five acres burned and the exact cause of the fire is unknown.”

There are no reported injuries to any members of the fire crew during their two hours on the scene, according to the release.

“Officer (Luke) Swanson, one of our drone operators, was on duty to help,” the Yorkville Police Department said in a post. “Yorkville PD is always on duty to assist the community and first responding agencies.”

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department also assisted on the scene as well as several surrounding area fire crews.