Hydrant flushing begins in Yorkville on Monday

Yorkville public works crews are flushing hydrants throughout the city starting on Oct. 13, 2025. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Starting Monday, two public works crews are flushing Yorkville’s hydrants, with one team starting on the south side of town and the other focusing on the north end.

Crews will first place signs at the entrances of subdivisions to alert residents of the work on Monday.

The city flushes its hydrants twice per year, once in the spring and once in fall.

The practice of flushing hydrants improves water quality and eliminates rusty water during periods of high water demand.

During periods of hydrant flushing, residents often notice their household water turning a little rusty in coloration. This is normal, according to the city. The murky water is caused by iron and mineral deposits that get stirred-up during the hydrant flushing process, according to the city.

The city assures that this water is safe to use and consume, however it may stain laundry, according to the city website.

The city said the rusty water still falls well below the maximum level of iron permitted by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Running the cold water tap can help eliminate the rusty water, returning the clear water once again.

Households with water softeners should regenerate the unit or set it to clean mode after the flushing is completed in their area.

Yorkville offers a free “Iron Out” detergent powder that can be delivered directly to your residence upon request.