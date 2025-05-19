Yorkville starts hydrant flushing across the city this week

Public works crews will be flushing water hydrants across Yorkville. Pictured, the water tower in Yorkville's Bristol Bay subdivision. (Shaw Media)

Here’s what you need to know about Yorkville hydrant flushing beginning on May 19 and which subdivisions will be affected.

Two public works crews will be flushing the city’s hydrants, with one crew starting on the north side subdivisions and another on the city’s south side.

On the north side, the subdivisions of North Grande Reserve, Bristol Bay, Caledonia, Grande Reserve and Autumn Creek will all have workers.

On the south side of the city, the subdivisions of Raintree, Country Hills, Prestwick, and Windett Ridge will all have their hydrants flushed.

Road signs will be placed at the entrances of the subdivisions to alert the residents of the work.

The city flushes its hydrants twice per year, once in the spring and once in fall.

The practice of flushing hydrants improves water quality and eliminates rusty water during periods of high water demand.

During periods of hydrant flushing, residents often notice their household water turning a little rusty in coloration. This is normal, according to the city website. The murky water is caused by iron and mineral deposits that get stirred-up during the hydrant flushing process, according to city documents.

The city assures that this water is safe to use and consume, however it may stain laundry, according to the city website. The city says the rusty water still falls well below the maximum level of iron permitted by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Running the cold water tap can help eliminate the rusty water, returning the clear water once again.

Households with water softeners should regenerate the unit or set it to clean mode after the flushing is completed in their area.

Yorkville offers a free “Iron Out” detergent powder that can be delivered directly to your residence upon request.