Oswego School Dist. 308 to hold more community meetings to help map out the district’s future

Dist. 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati, right, listens to community members during a facility planning workshop at Murphy Junior High School in Plainfield on Sept. 10, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego School District 308 community members have another opportunity to offer their views on what they would like the district’s future to look like.

District 308 is offering a series of community meetings as it puts together a master facility plan for the district to address current and future facility needs. The meetings, which started in September, will continue this month.

Another community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Thompson Junior High School, 440 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego. A virtual community meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Wight & Company will facilitate the meetings. Last October, school board members unanimously approved a $380,000 contract with Wight & Company to develop a master facility plan for the district to address current and future facility needs.

Wight & Company is an architectural, engineering and construction firm.

During a community meeting on Sept. 10, Stuart Brodsky, principal with Wight & Company, talked to those in attendance about what the company is trying to do.

Stuart Brodsky, principal with Wight & Company, speaks to those attending a facility planning workshop at Murphy Junior High School in Plainfield on Sept. 10, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

“We specialize in designing educational learning environments, particularly early childhood through 12th grade,” he said. “We also specialize in designing healthy and sustainable learning environments. That means buildings that are good stewards of the environment and also buildings that are healthy to be in, where students are going to be comfortable and can thrive.”

As part of its plan, Wight & Company has been looking at the physical condition of each of the district’s buildings, including “the walls, the roof, the windows, the mechanical systems and lighting,” Brodsky said.

Educational alignment is something else that is being looked at as part of the master facility plan.

“Educational alignment is a term that simply means we’re going to look at what would it take to better align the interior learning environments and the site learning environments with the goals of the district’s strategic plans,” he said.

To improve the educational alignment, the plan makes several suggestions about things that could be done at each building. That includes modernizing the administrative spaces at Murphy Junior High, improving the science labs at Oswego High School and increasing student parking at Oswego East High School.

Eighty percent of the district’s buildings were constructed between 1995 and 2010. As Wight & Company noted, the district has been taking care of its buildings and no building is in critical condition.

For more information about SD 308’s Long-Range Facility Plan, go to the district’s website at sd308.org.