Oswego village officials asks residents to have their say in planning for village’s future

Oswego village leaders would like to hear from residents and stakeholders about what they would like to see in the village’s future as the village develops a new comprehensive plan.

The plan will guide the village’s growth and investment for the next decade, according to village officials. The village adopted its current comprehensive plan in 2015.

“This plan will align development with community values, supporting local businesses and enhancing overall quality of life,” officials said.

The plan will focus on areas like housing, transportation, parks, economic development and land use.

Oswego is the largest municipality in Kendall County. Village officials estimate Oswego’s population is more than 37,000.

The 2020 decennial census the U.S. Census Bureau conducted showed Oswego with a population of 34,585.

One of the areas of the village that will be looked at in the new comprehensive plan is the Wolf’s Crossing corridor. Officials noted the corridor represents the primary location of residential growth within the village.

The plan will address housing types, density and other potential uses within the corridor.

The new comprehensive plan will also look at how to attract more growth along the Orchard Road corridor as well as updating the village’s vision for the downtown.

Those who want to help shape the vision of the comprehensive plan can participate in a survey at oswegocompplan.com.

In addition to the new comprehensive plan, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning is working on a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the village.

CMAP is the regional planning agency for Northeastern Illinois, serving 284 communities in seven counties. The plan will address several topics, including the safety of vulnerable roadway users, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, open space and trail connectivity and growth and development.

“We want to keep in mind that this is a growing, developing town and thinking about what that means for how people travel around here in the future,” Jen Maddux, a senior planner for CMAP, had told village trustees in discussing the project.

More information about the plan is available at engage.cmap.illinois.gov/oswego-bicycle-and-pedestrian-plan.