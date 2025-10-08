Oswego village trustees talk about future of Venue 1012 in face of declining attendance

Charity Marie, lead singer of tribute band Beyond the Blonde, interacts with the crowd at Venue 1012 in Oswego on June 5, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

In the face of declining attendance at the village’s outdoor amphitheater, village trustees are looking at whether changes need to be made in the operation of Venue 1012.

Owned and operated by the village of Oswego, Venue 1012 opened in August 2021. Plans for Venue 1012 started to take shape after local business owner Kevin Fialko donated a three-acre plot of land to the village.

Venue 1012’s first full season was 2022. This season saw an overall decrease in attendance from 2024, which village staff attributed in part to unseasonably hot weather.

“I do think that impacted the June and July concerts,” Oswego assistant village administrator Jean Bueche said during the Oct. 7 Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting.

Last year, the average attendance during the season was approximately 750, while this year, the average attendance dropped to approximately 450.

Staff has recommended that Venue 1012 starting next year should revert to its original intent of allowing the community to use the amphitheater for free or at a low cost. Staff would not run any events at Venue 1012.

Village trustee Karen Novy liked that idea.

“It was supposed to be built as a community asset,” she said. “How do we get back to that?”

As part of the recommendation, the Movies Under The Stars series would return to Oswego Village Hall.

“Staff recommends focusing on the village’s most popular events, including Wine on the Fox and Christmas Walk,” Bueche said. “These community traditions are well established and profitable, although there is room for improvement.”

Another option would be to reduce the number of concerts during the season from four ticketed shows and one free show to three free weekday shows, with no restrictions on food or drink, expect for alcohol.

Other options would be to host one full-day event at Venue 1012 post Labor Day and for the village to put out a request for proposals for a vendor to run Venue 1012.

Some trustees thought talking about what to do with Venue 1012 was premature because the village is in the process of hiring a new events manager.

Former events manager Julie Hoffman recently resigned from the position. She had been the village’s events manager since February 2018.

Trustees voiced interest in having Venue 1012 reverting to its original intent of allowing the community to use the amphitheater for free or at a low cost.

However, they are expected to discuss the issue again once a new events manager is hired.

“I think I hear a consensus that we want to encourage more third-party use of the venue,” Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said.