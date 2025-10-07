Nominations being accepted for Made in Kendall recognition program

Kendall County is now accepting nominations for its Made In Kendall program that shines a spotlight on businesses in the county. Kendall County Economic Development Coordinator Todd Volker, center, announced the inaugural recipients of the Made in Kendall designation at the Feb. 18, 2025 Kendall County Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Nominations are now being accepted for the Made In Kendall recognition program that shines a spotlight on businesses in the county.

October is Manufacturing Month in Illinois. Those who would like to make a nomination can go to bit.ly/MadeInKendall.

The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. The inaugural recipients of the Made in Kendall designation were honored at the Feb. 18 Kendall County Board meeting.

Made in Kendall is a program of the Kendall County Economic Development Office with the goal of promoting manufacturing and supporting manufacturers and makers in Kendall County.

“What we’re trying to do is to help bring businesses together and recognize businesses,” Kendall County Economic Development Coordinator Todd Volker said in recognizing the inaugural recipients of the Made in Kendall designation at the Feb. 18 Kendall County Board meeting.

Montgomery-based Tangent Technologies received a Made in Kendall designation in the consumer product division for its Leisure Line Adirondack Chair, which is made of 90% recycled materials and has a 40-year limited warranty.

MTH Pumps in Plano received a Made in Kendall designation in the industrial product division for its HP Series Refrigeration Pump, which significantly reduces air conditioning costs and refrigeration system energy costs for businesses and helps to substantially reduce carbon emissions, Kendall County officials said.

In addition to those awards, an honorable mention was given to Plano Molding/Pure Fishing for its organizer consumer product.

Local businesses play a big part in Kendall County’s economy. Of the 2,500 businesses in Kendall County, 97% of them have less than 50 employees, said Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg.

“That right there is another reason that people want to come here,” Kellogg said. “When they walk into these shops, a lot of times the owner is there or the children of the owner. People love being able to come in and interact and not just run through the checkout line.”