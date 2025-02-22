Kendall County shines spotlight on local businesses through Made in Kendall program

At the Feb. 18 Kendall County Board meeting, Kendall County Economic Development Coordinator Todd Volker, center, announced the inaugural recipients of the Made in Kendall designation. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kendall County Economic Development Coordinator Todd Volker knows the importance that local businesses have in a community.

“What we’re trying to do is to help bring businesses together and recognize businesses,” Volker said in recognizing the inaugural recipients of the Made in Kendall designation at the Feb. 18 Kendall County Board meeting.

Made in Kendall is a program of the Kendall County Economic Development Office with the goal of promoting manufacturing and supporting manufacturers and makers in Kendall County.

Montgomery-based Tangent Technologies received a Made in Kendall designation in the consumer product division for its Leisure Line Adirondack Chair, which is made of 90% recycled materials and has a 40-year limited warranty.

MTH Pumps in Plano received a Made in Kendall designation in the industrial product division for its HP Series Refrigeration Pump, which significantly reduces air conditioning costs and refrigeration system energy costs for businesses and helps to substantially reduce carbon emissions, Kendall County officials said.

In addition to those awards, an honorable mention was given to Plano Molding/Pure Fishing for its organizer consumer product.

After the meeting, Volker noted these businesses also provide good employment opportunities.

“There are people in some of these businesses that have worked there decades because they like the situation,” he said. “It’s really nice to see.”

A committee comprised of Volker, Kendall County Board member and Economic Development & Administration Committee Chair Dan Koukol, Waubonsee Community College Workforce Education Manager Suzanne Markin and IMEC Regional Manager Dave Musgrave reviewed a total of seven nominations for the Made in Kendall designation.

The committee will start accepting nominations for the 2025 program in October, which is Manufacturing Month in Illinois.

Koukol said he looks for the program to expand in the future. He noted that companies like Tangent also are a big employer in the community.

“Tangent has 500 employees,” he said. “And I asked where most of their employees live and they’re local.”

The 2025 Made in Kendall program is sponsored by Kendall County, Waubonsee Community College and BNSF Railroad. During his State of Kendall County address in September, Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg announced the Made in Kendall program.

“We’re going to be highlighting businesses that make or produce things in Kendall,” he said in talking about the program.