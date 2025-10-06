Plano School board recognizes student-led mentorship program

The Plano 88 board celebrated the student-led mentorship program. Pictured, Plano High School principal Mark Heller, Reapers Rise Mentors Ryleigh, Addison and Alex, Kayla. Also pictured, assistant principal Jessica Johnson​. (Photo Provided By Plano School District 88)

Sometimes succeeding through high school takes an extra guiding hand.

Twenty-one Plano High School juniors and seniors were commended by the board for their mentorship program for freshman and sophomore students.

The Reapers Rise Mentorship program has the goal of keeping 100% of freshman students on track for graduation. The Plano District 88 School Board celebrated the program’s success at a recent meeting.

The mentors guide the younger students to improve their study habits, study and communication skills, according to a news release from the district. They facilitate one-on-one conversations to help the younger students grow into their own, according to the release.

During the meeting, Assistant Principal Jessica Johnson recognized the student leaders from the mentorship program.