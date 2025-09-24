Plano 88 School Board awarded for governing excellence by state organization

The Plano School District 88 board is one of 42 state school districts to earn the School Board Governance Recognition award. The Illinois Association of School Awards honor celebrates exceptional governance practice.

The focus of Governance Recognition is on full board development and participation that creates a positive impact for students, staff and the entire district. Boards that meet the necessary requirements are recognized for the two-year honorary distinction, according to a news release by the district.

Plano School District 88 Superintendent Tracy Thurwanger. (Photo provided by Plano School District 88)

“Our board is constantly working to improve governance and leadership skills for our district, the students and the entire community,” Superintendent Tracy Thurwanger said in the release.. “[They] are always seeking out new learning opportunities to advance their governance knowledge and learn from the successes of their peers in other districts. The board engages with the community on issues of importance, and they do an outstanding job monitoring the district’s performance.”

Board President Tim Campbell said the hard work of the board and staff extends beyond its regular board meetings.

“A majority of our work actually happens outside the meetings, studying the issues, communicating with the community, advocating on behalf of our district, and learning the intricacies of school finance,” Campbell said in the release. “It’s worth it to see our students achieve success and go on to do great things in their lives and for their communities.”

The Illinois Association of School Boards is a voluntary organization of local boards of education dedicated to strengthening the public schools through local citizen control. It is organized by member school boards as a private not-for-profit corporation, according to the release.

More information can be found at iasb.com/.