Yorkville awarded $3 million to spur downtown revitalization for businesses and recreation

Plans for Yorkville's Hydraulic District involve evolving the current parking area into a green space, designed to enable both adequate parking and gathering for community and social events. (Photo provided by United City of Yorkville)

A transformation is coming to downtown Yorkville. The city hopes a new state grant worth nearly $3 million spurs a revitalization of the Hydraulic District’s businesses and recreational areas.

The funds will help the city’s streetscape transformation project, stretching from the intersection of East Hydraulic Avenue and Route 47 east to Mill Street. The project involves upgrading aesthetics to draw in shoppers and community members, enhancing safety features and improving transportation accessibility.

The city does not need to pay back the $2,999,400 awarded by the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

“The work will enhance local transportation and boost quality of life for all community residents,” Mayor John Purcell said at the May 27 city council meeting. “We are excited to put these dollars to work in our community. The East Hydraulic Streetscape project will enhance and beautify our community, including improving accessibility while increasing safety for residents and visitors alike.”

Improved transportation for the area includes the installation of a multi-use path along East Hydraulic and a sidewalk along Mill Street and Heustis Street.

Fulfilling the request of several residents over the years, a walking and biking path is being constructed along the north side of East Hydraulic Avenue, connecting to the area’s other pathways. New bike racks are being installed along the pathways.

Upgrading safety, a fence barrier with landscaping is being installed along the railroad tracks, which currently has no safety barriers.

Yorkville City Staff's long-term plan for the Hydraulic District include mixed-use developments and a parking lot adjacent to the Fox River. (Provided by Yorkville City Staff)

The city is currently in the process of renovation plans for the entire downtown Hydraulic District, involving upgrading business facades, installing decorative entryways for visitors and creating a grassy events area with a music stage.

Long-term planning models by city staff show a complete transformation of the downtown district. Planners envision a massive mixed-use business and residential development in the district, with the area’s parking shifting to along the Fox River.

Yorkville is one of 66 projects receiving funding statewide, with a total of $139.2 million awarded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to a release by the city.