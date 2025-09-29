400 chickens rescued from alleged sport fighting ring, 2 people Plano, one Aurora person charged

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated car hijacking that occurred Monday night in the 0-100 block of Seneca Drive in the Boulder Hill subdivision. (Photo provided)

Two people from Plano and a man from Aurora have been charged with multiple felonies following an investigation into an alleged chicken fighting ring, with more than 400 chickens recovered during a search in Kendall County.

Manuel Alarcon, 37, of Plano, and Yanina Alava, 46, of Plano, are both charged with 12 felony counts of violations of Animals in Entertainment Act, which covers animals owned for sport fighting. They are also charged with 12 felony counts for training animals for sport fighting, according to a release by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel Alarcon, 37, of Plano, and Yanina Alava, 46, of Plano. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Both individuals are also charged with one felony count of breeding animals for sport fighting, and one felony count for owning equipment for sport animal fighting, according to the release.

Alejandro Alvarez, 37, of Aurora (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Alejandro Alvarez, 37, of Aurora, is charged with 11 felony counts for owning animals for sport fighting, and 11 felony counts for training animals for sport fighting, according to the release. He is also charged with one felony count for owning equipment for sport fighting, according to the release.

The charges were approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office initiated an investigation on Aug. 26 and executed a search warrant on Sept. 25 in the 0-1000 block of Vilmin Road in Little Rock Township, near the Yorkville area.

“Over 400 gamefowl or chickens, along with additional evidence, were recovered during the search warrant,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “Kendall County Animal Control assisted with removing the gamefowl, which were then evaluated and are being transferred to reputable rescue organizations, where possible.”

All three individuals were released with pre-trial conditions. The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the release.