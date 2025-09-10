Kendall County needs ‘rescues and adopters’ after influx of dogs, cats to animal control

Juicebox, is a 2-year-old male Pointer and Bloodhound mix being housed by the Kendall County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Yorkville. The adoption center is currently housing 30 dogs, 59 cats and two rabbits. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Animal Control and Adoption Center)

Kendall County Animal Control is sending out a SOS as it struggles to keep up with the amount of dogs and cats it is taking in.

“Trying our hardest to stay positive while being inundated with dogs and cats, four owner surrenders just this morning alone,” the Kendall County Animal Control and Adoption Center said in a Sept. 8 Facebook post. “We are in need of rescues and adopters to help us get these animals out of the shelter to safety.”

The adoption center said it was housing 30 dogs, 59 cats, and two rabbits, all in one building. The adoption center typically houses between 20-25 adoptable cats.

Earlier this summer, the center took in 77 cats from a hoarding case prompting a greater demand for adoptions.

The center allows animal viewing and adoption by appointment only. To set up an appointment to view an adoptable pet, call 630-553-9256 or email animalcontrol@kendallcountyil.gov.

You can view animals in the shelter, both adoptable pets and stray or found pets, by visiting petharbor.com/kendall/.

The center is located at 802 W. John St. in Yorkville, next to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.