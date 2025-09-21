Learn about DeKalb County’s rich agricultural history

The DeKalb County History Center in partnership with the University of Illinois Rare Books Department is hosting, “Harness and Harvest: Exploring the Partnership Between People, Animals, and the Land” on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo provided by DeKalb County History Center, )

DeKalb County and much of northern Illinois is well known for its rich agricultural history.

Join the DeKalb County History Center on Sept. 25 to explore the special relationship between people, animals and the land.

Agriculture has long relied on the partnership between humans and animals, shaping economies, cultures and daily life.

This interactive event led by staff from the University of Illinois’ Rare Book and Manuscript Department explores historical sources on farming, livestock care and the role of animals, especially horses, in agriculture. Through documents, artifacts and rare texts, the program will examine how animals have contributed to labor, transportation and food production.

Join the hands-on experience with primary sources and discussions on the evolving relationship between humans and the animals that sustained them.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be hosted at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 by the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

For more information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.