Oswego village trustees approve $26 million expansion of public works facility

Concept plans for a new Oswego Public Works facility. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego is moving ahead with plans to expand its public works facility to keep up with the village’s needs as it continues to grow.

At the Sept. 16 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved a $26 million budget for the project along with the expansion plans. Of that amount, $1.5 million will be spent on soil stabilization.

The village has funds on hand to pay for the project, including $18.3 million in excess general fund reserves.

The current public works facility at 100 Theodore Drive was constructed in 2002. Right now, numerous pieces of equipment have to be stored outdoors because there is a limited amount of space in the building.

Nineteen pieces of equipment – valued between $2 million and $2.5 million – have to be stored outdoors. In addition, there is no office space left in the building.

Oswego now has a population of more than 34,000, according to the 2020 U.S. census.

At the Feb. 6 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved hiring Itasca-based Williams Architects to conduct a space needs assessment for the village’s public works facility at a cost not to exceed $26,000. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

“The village is looking to expand the facility by adding more staff space and an indoor storage facility for vehicles and equipment to protect them from the elements and to increase their longevity,” Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner said.

As part of the project, a new 14,036-square-foot administration building will be built south of the current building. South of the new administration building, a new garage/storage building will be built.

“The building will be approximately 90,000 square feet to allow for the storage of vehicles and equipment to protect them from the elements,” Zenner said. “The west side of the garage will be a fenced-in parking lot for employees.”

The project also includes a full renovation of the current public works building, including an expanded fleet maintenance area, additional offices and renovated/expanded restrooms.

On the far east side of the site will be a fuel station, outdoor storage of bulk materials and a second salt dome. The project is expected to begin next May and be completed in fall 2027.