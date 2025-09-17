Life Line Screening to offer health checks in Montgomery

Kendall County residents will have an opportunity to learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and other chronic conditions at a Life Line Screening on Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo provided)

Residents in and around Montgomery will have an opportunity to learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and other chronic conditions at a Life Line Screening event Oct. 2.

The event will be held at VFW Post 7452, 121 N. River St. Screenings are designed to identify risk factors for serious health problems, including plaque buildup in arteries, cholesterol levels, diabetes risk and kidney and thyroid function.

Special package pricing for screenings starts at $159. Consultants will be available to help attendees choose the package best suited to their age and risk factors. Free parking will be available.

Registration is required by calling 1-877-237-1287 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com.