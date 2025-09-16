Manhunt in Yorkville after man flees from deputies at Kendall County Courthouse

A manhunt is underway in Yorkville after a man fled from deputies at the Kendall County Courthouse this morning.

Around 11 a.m. deputies tried to take Rayvon Johnson, 32, into custody after discovering he had an outstanding failure to appear warrant for domestic battery, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was last seen heading east from the courthouse on foot, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing black shorts and a black shirt. He is approximately 6’2” tall and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At this point, we don’t know of any immediate safety threat in addition to the individual just fleeing from the attempted warrant service,” Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Briars said.

Briars said the sheriff’s office would release more information as it becomes available.

The sheriff’s office said it notified local schools of the incident.

The Yorkville Police Department said Yorkville School District 115 reached out to them asking if a soft lockdown is necessary.

“They reached out to us asking if they should, but we didn’t see the need for it at the time being,” Yorkville Police Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said.

Several local police departments are assisting, including a local K-9 unit and drone services.

Anyone with information should contact the KCSO at 630-553-5856.