Montgomery to host free community paper shredding program

Earthmover Credit Union, the Village of Montgomery and state Rep. Matt Hanson are partnering to offer residents a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Montgomery Police Department, 10 Civic Center Ave.

The drive-thru event, sponsored by Earthmover Credit Union, provides a safe way for residents to securely dispose of documents containing personal or sensitive information.

A four-box limit per vehicle will be enforced, and shredding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No advance registration is required.

Volunteers from Earthmover Credit Union will be on site collecting optional donations for Earthgivers, the credit union’s charitable arm, which raises funds for local families and organizations in need.

Participants should enter from Griffin Road (U.S. Route 30) near the south entrance to Stuart Sports Complex.

Volunteers will unload bags and boxes directly from vehicles. Paper will be destroyed onsite by Beaver Shredding’s mobile shredding truck, which locks materials before disposal for added security.

The Village of Montgomery hosts paper shredding events twice a year, with the next scheduled for April 25, 2026. More information is available at montgomeryil.org.