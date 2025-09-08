New Nothing Bundt Cakes location opening in Yorkville

A new Nothing Bundt Cakes location is opening in Yorkville in September in the Kendall Marketplace. Pictured, a current location in Geneva. (Brenda Schory)

A new Nothing Bundt Cakes location is opening this month in Yorkville.

The new location is located in a 2,250-square-foot space in the Kendall Marketplace at 731 Erica Lane.

Owner Faisal Raja is opening his ninth Nothing Bundt Cakes location.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes will offer your favorite bundt cake treats baked in-house, on-site,” the Yorkville economic development committee states. “Raja and his team have already partnered with Yorkville schools in the past to collaborate on fundraisers, and they are excited to continue to support the Yorkville Community from this new location.”

The business specializes in cakes for holidays and special events, such as parties or gatherings, as well as individual treats, according to their website.

“Choose from many delicious flavors made from the finest ingredients and crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting,” their website states. “Select from more than sixty unique handcrafted cake designs themed around holidays and celebrations throughout the year. They can be customized for any occasion, including Birthdays, Baby Showers, Weddings, Teacher Appreciation days, Anniversaries, Graduations, Sporting Events, and other special events. We carry a variety of retail items to enhance your celebration like cake candles, party packs, balloons, and anything to make your occasion extra special.”

You can learn more about Nothing Bundt Cakes by visiting their website, nothingbundtcakes.com. Contact the Yorkville location, 630-385-0665.