Yorkville housing development for 55-and-over gains OK from City Council

An 8.29-acre site, pictured in blue, located within the Heartland Meadows West area of the Kendall Marketplace in Yorkville, is being planned for the development of a senior living community. (Provided by the City of Yorkville)

A proposed development in Yorkville with 20-single family residential lots, designed for the 55-and-older crowd, is a significant step closer to shovels in the ground after the city approved a revised final plat.

To gain city council approval, the developer’s plans had to meet the current subdivision control regulations requested by the city engineer.

Marker, Inc., the developer of the proposed Heartland Meadows West, is seeking to develop an 8.3-acre site located on Blackberry Shore Lane, between Northland Lane and Cannonball Trail in the Kendall Marketplace Area.

The project is part of an envisioned senior living community.

The site will also contain four commercial outlots, according to city documents.

“They submitted an updated final plat and the city engineer confirmed that the revised plan is acceptable, so this reflects what was approved in January for the site plan,” Krysti Barksdale-Noble, community development director, said during the July 22 city council meeting.

Mayor John Purcell confirmed all of the city’s prior concerns, including roadway setbacks and density of the area, have been properly addressed by the approved final plat.

The City Council approved the development’s final plat during the July 22 meeting.

During previous meetings, city officials debated the density impacts the development would have on the surrounding area given the area’s already high concentration of buildings.

The development proposal was previously down-sized from 28-single family homes to the current 20-home design.