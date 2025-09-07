Plano Library holding care package drive for homelessness

Dozens of “Helping Hands Care Kit” fill boxes at a MLK Day of Service event at the Elmhurst Public Library. The Plano Library is holding a care package drive for similar items to give to those facing homelessness. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

The Plano Library is holding an going drive to collect items to assist homeless individuals.

The program will run through Dec. 15

Items needed include new and unopened men’s & women’s socks, razors, mini lotion bottles, travel size shampoo & conditioner, bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, travel size hand sanitizer, period products, gloves, and winter hats.

Operation Jesus volunteers will personally deliver the care packages to homeless individuals in downtown Chicago on Christmas morning.

For more information, call 630-552-2009.