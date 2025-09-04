Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Carter Humbers, Yorkville, senior, golf

Name: Carter Humbers

School: Yorkville, senior

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Humbers shot rounds of 37 and 37 to help lead the Foxes to four wins in two SPC triangular matches.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: How do you feel about the start to the season?

Humbers: I am pretty happy with how the season is going so far as I feel like I’ve played pretty good golf. It has been nice to get off to a good start this year to help put me in a better position going forward throughout the rest of the season to succeed on the course.

Welge: How did you get started in golf? What did the sport appeal to you?

Humbers: I started playing golf about two months prior to my freshman season. I started playing because I had a few close friends that I had played baseball with make the switch over to golf. I found it entertaining to watch and also figured that it wasn’t a drastic change mechanically in the swing since I was coming from baseball, making the switch a little easier.

Welge: What is the most memorable round you’ve had?

Humbers: My most memorable round was when I shot under par on 9 holes for the first time. It sticks out to me as I played relatively bad the day before, leading me to have lower expectations for the round, only for it to end up as one of my favorite rounds.

Welge: What’s the toughest course you’ve played on? Is there a course you haven’t played but would like to?

Humbers: The toughest course I have ever played was Arizona National in Tucson. The greens were by far the quickest I have ever played on and also being in the mountains made it difficult. I would love to play TPC Sawgrass as The Players Championship is one of my favorite events on tour.

Welge: Do you have a pro player you like?

Humbers: My favorite tour pro is probably Viktor Hovland because he always maintains a positive attitude when playing.

Welge: What’s some goals for the rest of the season?

Humbers: My biggest goals for the rest of the season are to win a tournament as an individual or team, earn all-conference honors and to qualify for state.