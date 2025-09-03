Plano man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing young family member

A Plano man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after previously being found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Luis Gonzalez, 54, was sentenced to seven years in prison on each of the five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child following a four-day jury trial in June.

Gonzalez will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for mandatory supervised release, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gonzalez was charged in October 2020 after an investigation that began a year earlier when the two victims told family members and then investigators that he had committed “multiple horrific sexual acts” upon each of them starting when they were 5 years old.

Gonzalez is the stepgrandfather of both victims. Both victims took the stand during the trial.

He is still awaiting trial on the second sexual assault case.

If convicted of the charges in that case, he will be required to serve a sentence of natural life in prison, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis praised the courage of the two victims for coming forward.