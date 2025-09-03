Explore Kendall County history at annual Montgomery Cemetery Walk

Montgomery’s Historic Preservation Commission will host a cemetery walk on Oct. 1, at Riverside Cemetery in downtown Montgomery. (photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery’s Historic Preservation Commission will host its annual Cemetery Walk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Riverside Cemetery in downtown Montgomery.

The event invites guests to tour the cemetery in small groups and meet costumed interpreters portraying early pioneers and other historical figures from Montgomery’s past.

Organizers emphasize the walk is family-friendly and meant to provide a glimpse into history, rather than a traditional haunted attraction.

Tours will begin every 10 minutes between 7 and 8 p.m. near the corner of River and Taylor streets. Visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights and wear sturdy shoes due to uneven terrain. Parking will be available along River Street near Montgomery Park.

The event is free to attend. In the event of rain, the walk will be rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 2, at the same time and location. Weather updates will be posted on the Village of Montgomery’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Historic Preservation Commission at hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us.