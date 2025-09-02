Oswego high schools recognized in U.S. News and World Report’s list of best schools

Both Oswego East and Oswego high schools have been named to U.S. News and World Report‘s list of Best High Schools. (Eric Schelkopf)

Both schools rank in the top quartile of high schools in the state. Oswego East High School earned a place among the top high schools in Illinois, ranking 88 statewide. Nationally, it ranked 2,401.

Oswego High School ranked 179 out of 715 high schools in Illinois and 4,835 in national rankings.

School district officials noted that District 308 provides rigorous academic programming, including Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses, as well as robust guidance services, career exploration opportunities and partnerships with universities and technical colleges to help ensure students are ready to succeed in college, careers and civic life.

“We are incredibly proud of both Oswego High School and Oswego East High School for the outstanding opportunities they provide our students,” District 308 Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Kristen Campbell said in a news release. “These recognitions highlight the collective dedication of our educators, students, and families. Most importantly, they affirm our shared commitment to preparing all graduates for success in college, career, and life.”