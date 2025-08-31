Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires 4 new deputies

Left to right, Kendall County Sheriff Deputy Commander Kevin Vaclavik, Deputy Commander Caleb Waltmire, Deputy Anas Mirza, Deputy Josh Whitley, Deputy Juventino Aguirre, Deputy Luke Lanehart and Undersheriff Bobby Richardson. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired four new deputies to fill vacancies in the patrol division.

Josh Whitley, Juventino Aguirre, Luke Lanehart and Anas Mirza were sworn in on Aug. 27 by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

They will attend the basic police training academy. Upon completion of the academy, they will be paired with experienced field training officers for an intensive 16-week field training program, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitley served in the Army for six years and worked as a private investigator before being hired by the sheriff’s office. Aguirre and Lanehart both worked for the sheriff’s office before transitioning to the patrol division.

Aguirre was a corrections deputy and Lanehart was the electronic home monitoring assistant coordinator, according to the release.

Mirza studied at Rasmussen University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology and most recently worked as a loss prevention detective before being hired by the sheriff’s office.