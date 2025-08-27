Downtown Oswego becoming more ADA accessible

Work has started on making downtown Oswego more accessible to those with disabilities. On Main Street, just south of Washington Street, a new ADA-compliant ramp and two additional accessible parking stalls will be installed to enhance accessibility. (Eric Schelkopf)

Work has started on making downtown Oswego more accessible to those with disabilities.

ADA improvement projects are moving ahead on Main Street and in the Harrison Street parking lot.

On Main Street, just south of Washington Street, a new ADA-compliant ramp and two additional accessible parking stalls will be installed to enhance accessibility.

Work has started on making downtown Oswego more accessible to those with disabilities. As part of the proect, the Harrison Street parking lot will be resurfaced, and sidewalks and crossings will be upgraded to meet ADA standards. (Eric Schelkopf)

In addition, the Harrison Street parking lot will be resurfaced, and sidewalks and crossings will be upgraded to meet ADA standards.

Those visiting the downtown can expect parking interruptions and increased traffic in these areas during construction.