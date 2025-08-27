Shaw Local

Downtown Oswego becoming more ADA accessible

Work centers on Main Street, Harrison Street parking lot

Work has started on making downtown Oswego more accessible to those with disabilities. On Main Street, just south of Washington Street, a new ADA-compliant ramp and two additional accessible parking stalls will be installed to enhance accessibility.

By Eric Schelkopf

Work has started on making downtown Oswego more accessible to those with disabilities.

ADA improvement projects are moving ahead on Main Street and in the Harrison Street parking lot.

On Main Street, just south of Washington Street, a new ADA-compliant ramp and two additional accessible parking stalls will be installed to enhance accessibility.

Work has started on making downtown Oswego more accessible to those with disabilities. As part of the proect, the Harrison Street parking lot will be resurfaced, and sidewalks and crossings will be upgraded to meet ADA standards.

In addition, the Harrison Street parking lot will be resurfaced, and sidewalks and crossings will be upgraded to meet ADA standards.

Those visiting the downtown can expect parking interruptions and increased traffic in these areas during construction.

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Sandwich. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.