Boys soccer: Record Newspapers previews for the 2025 season

The 2025 boys soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Gaspar Arias (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 11-6-6, 7-1-3 Southwest Prairie (3rd)

Top returning players: Enrique “Kiko” Castañeda III, jr., F; Dustin King, jr., F; Victor Rios-Cifuentes, sr., MF; Nathan Wetzell, sr., D

Top newcomers: Ryan Maveus, so., MF; Alex Nieves, jr., MF

Worth noting: The Panthers are averaging 13.875 wins a season during coach Gaspar Arias’ eight-year tenure and have not suffered a losing season during that time. The Panthers return four starters (listed above as top returning players) along with six rotation players, including goalkeepers Cristian Lopez and Brayden Beverwyk, senior defender Johnathan Garcia and senior midfielders Ariel Cid, Alejandro Moreno and Shawn Stogentin. Junior forward Enrique “Kiko” Castañeda III had 14 goals and 10 assists last season “We will have a young team but full of energy and enthusiasm,” Arias said. “We’re excited about the dynamic and creative attack from our new lineup.”

Coach: Steve Szymanski (19th season)

Last year’s record: 13-7-4, 6-3-2 Southwest Prairie (5th)

Top returning players: Cade Cummings, jr., D; Aaron Godinez, sr., D; Vakaris Majus, sr., MF; Dillan Max, sr., MF; Julian Nino, sr., F

Top newcomers: Matt Lopez, jr., MF; Jake McPhee, so., MF

Worth noting: The Wolves graduated 13 seniors last year, including 2024 Kendall County Record Player of the Year, MJ Hoffman who tallied 16 goals and 10 assists in his final season. “There are a lot of new and young faces on varsity this fall. With that, we do have five guys who were big contributors for us last season,” Wolves coach Steve Szymanski said. “The quicker we can get all of our returning guys and newcomers to come together as a unit the more success we will see. I think we will be competitive in most games.”

Coach: Adrian Cervantes (third season)

Last year’s record: 14-9-1, 2-5 Kishwaukee River (6th)

Top returning players: Jonathan Bustos, sr., MF; Omar Salgado, sr., CDM; Cristian Sanchez, sr., MF/F; Isaiah Trujillo, sr., CB

Top newcomers: Alan Arellano, fr., CB

Worth noting: The loss of Santiago Cervantes (76 career assists) certainly changes the outlook some, but the Reapers welcome back Cristian Sanchez (33 goals, 15 assists last year) and some talented pieces around him. “We are excited and looking forward to starting the season,” Reapers coach Adrian Cervantes said. “The boys are hungry this year and feel they can compete against any team. They are ready to be challenged every game and willing to put in the work and grind it out. I’m looking forward to a hard-fought competitive season.”

Coach: Ian Schielein (third season)

Last year’s record: 1-19-1, 0-7 Kishwaukee River (8th)

Top returning players: Diego Diaz, sr., CMF; Dillan Gauer, so., GK; Luis Quinones, sr., D

Key newcomers: Julian Burciaga, fr., MF; Moises Diaz, fr., S; Jacob Rinehard-Bardesi, jr., D; Juan Sifuentes, fr., D; Javier Vasquez, fr., D

Worth noting: A lack of experience continues to be one of the program’s biggest obstacles. “Many of my players only play soccer during the fall season here at Sandwich,” coach Ian Schielein said. “The challenge is maintaining that knowledge and strength over time with the athletes. It’s difficult to see the game clearly when you go from high intensity back to no intensity and then back to high intensity again.” He acknowledged the team has always been young and less experienced but this season are “older, stronger and more ready to play than ever.”

Coach: Jonathan Liechty, (10th season)

Last year’s record: 14-6-4, 5-1 Little Ten (1st)

Top returning players: Jackson Brockway, sr., D, Tristan Garcia, sr., D

Worth noting: Coach Jonathan Liechty said his team is young, hardworking and has “loads of fight.” All-conference defenders Jackson Brockway and Tristan Garcia are back to anchor the backline, one which allowed 32 goals and posted seven shutouts last fall. The goal for the team is a treble, which in other words, means that the Bobcats are striving to win three trophies. “We are 3H,” Liechty said. “Humble. Hungry. Full of hustle.”

Coach: Chris Palmisano (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 10-4-3, 5-3-3 Southwest Prairie (6th)

Top returning players: Alex Arriaga, jr., MF; Andres Esparza, jr., MF/D; Wyatt Panczuk, sr., MF/D; Caleb Reveter, sr., GK; Oliver Villa, jr., MF; Mitch Walters, sr., D

Top newcomers: Kai Jamison, jr., F/MF

Worth noting: The Foxes will look to grow as a program through the culture of “we before me,” that coach Chris Palmisano has installed, which helped deliver one of the most successful seasons at the school last fall. Replacing the scoring void left by the departure of a few all-conference players will be a challenge. Senior Wyatt Panczuk (five goals, nine assists last year) is among the top returning Foxes.

Coach: Javier Garcia (third season)

Last year’s record: 6-10-2

Top returning players: Henry Fox, sr., D; Kenny Fox, jr., GK; Gus Hauser, sr., D; Michael Pigeon, sr., OW; Logan Stuck, sr., OW; Austin Vugtuveen, sr., S

Key newcomers: Luca Colosimo, fr., MF; Graham Razum, jr., MF

Worth noting: The Mustangs won their first postseason game last fall. Their leading goal scorer, senior striker Austin Vugtuveen, is back to find the back of the net after doing so 19 times last season. Seniors Gus Hauser and Henry Fox will solidify the back line while Fox’s younger brother, Kenny Fox, returns in goal. Freshman Luca Colosimo offers exceptional footwork skills while junior Graham Razum is going to play soccer and run cross country this fall.