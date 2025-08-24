Manhunt in Montgomery after pregnant woman stabbed

Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39, of Montgomery, is wanted by Montgomery police in connection to the stabbing of a pregnant woman on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Photo provided by Montgomery Police Department)

A manhunt is underway in Montgomery after a pregnant woman was stabbed Saturday, police said.

The Montgomery Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a man they’ve identified as a suspect in the stabbing: Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39.

Police are urging the public not to approach Perez-Fuentes because he may be armed and dangerous, according to a release by the Montgomery Police Department.

Police said Perez-Feuntes is approximately 5 feet and 4 to 6 inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored jacket. The man fled the stabbing in an unknown manner, according to the release.

The stabbing occurred on the west side of Montgomery around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Jericho Road, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds,” police wrote in the news release. “She and her unborn child were transported to Rush Copley Hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Perez-Fuentes’ whereabouts to call 911 immediately. They can also contact Detective Luke Lindholm at 331-212-9050 or llindholem@ci.montgomery.il.us.

This is a developing story which could be updated.