Yorkville’s Big Band & BBQ strengthens community connections for seniors

Yorkville Big Band performs at the annual “Big Band & BBQ Event” in Yorkville, hosted by Senior Services Associates in Beecher Community Park on Thursday, Aug. 28. (Photo Provided By Senior Services Associates)

It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing. Community members are invited to an evening of toe-tapping tunes and barbecue grilling at the Senior Services Associates Big Band & BBQ Event in Yorkville.

The social happening is 4:30 to 7 p.m on Aug. 28 at the Beecher Community Park, right next to the Beecher Center in Yorkville. The fundraising event celebrates the kick-off of the town’s Hometown Days festival, which runs Thursday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Aug. 31.

“Beyond the music and food, this event nurtures a sense of togetherness with our Yorkville neighbors,” Senior Services Associates said in a release.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to create cherished memories and an enjoyable experience for all. Step back in time with the sensational live Yorkville Big Band music that will fill the air, transporting you to an era of classics and swing favorites,” according to the release.

All attendees are entered for a chance to win a raffle prize. 5 B’s BBQ is serving up plates of traditional barbecue fixings during the event.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Band & BBQ Event to Yorkville each year,” Micki Miller, executive director at Senior Services Associates, said in the release. “It’s a chance for the community to come together, enjoy the magic of live music, and savor mouthwatering BBQ creations. Together, let’s create memories as we close out the summer.”

Janice Kiest, Evelyn Tucker and Cindy Metzger enjoy the swinging tunes at the “Big Band & BBQ Event” in Yorkville hosted by Senior Services Associates. (Photo Provided By Senior Services Associates)

Tickets can be purchases in advance on the website seniorservicesassoc.org or by visiting the Yorkville Senior Center at the Beecher Center. You also may buy tickets on the day of the event.

For questions about the event, contact Aubrey Lowery at alowery@seniorservicesassoc.org or by calling 630-553-5777.

Senior Services Associates is a non-profit dedicated to sustaining and improving the quality of life for individuals age 60 and older, the disabled, and their caregivers by providing access to social services.

Their services promote mental and physical well-being and protect their rights and dignity, according to their website.

Protecting their services

Many seniors in the community are frequent visitors to the Beecher Center for their communal lunches, annual Thanksgiving event, games and exercise activities, and educational workshops.

The Beecher Center also was the flashpoint on May 28 for a rally featuring dozens of seniors fighting against potential cuts to the Older Americans Act. The event was organized by Senior Services Associates.

Advocates at the event held up signs reading, “Don’t blow out the candles on the Older Americans Act.”

Marla Fronczak, chief executive officer of AgeGuide, speaks during a rally against cuts to the federal Older Americans Act at the Senior Services Associates community center on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

The Older Americans Act helps provide services to more than 478,000 seniors in Illinois, ranging from delivering meals to those in need, health screening and education, family caregiver services, counseling and legal assistance. Its funding is discretionary, meaning it can be decreased or unfunded before being signed into law in late September.

With steep federal funding cuts proposed by Republican-backed bills to offset tax breaks, advocates at the Beecher Center fear they are next.

At the Beecher Center, Senior Services Associates teams up with the Community Nutrition Network, forming the Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois, to provide essential services to the elderly.

At the rally, Mary Lou Martin said she was outraged the vital senior citizen services she, like so many others in the community, relies on may be cut.

“It’s like we’re getting kicked in the teeth, but thank you for your money,” said Martin, who helps run recreational events for seniors at the Beecher Center. “I’m fighting for my rights as a senior. The Beecher Center offers so many important services to people my age. We’ve got to stand together, older citizens need as much help as we can get.”

Across Kendall, Kane, and McHenry counties, Senior Services Associates serves more than 39,000 people.

At the rally, attending advocates urged community members to contact their local representatives, and to send a letter using the website ageguide.org/action-alert. They also said to call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your legislators.

For more information on their services provided or how to help, visit mowfni.org or seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.