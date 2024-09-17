Community Nutrition Network funds at risk even as it expands services to seniors

Volunteer chef Kerin Harris (far left) gathers in the Community Nutrition Network's kitchen at the Beecher Community Center with fellow volunteers, Susan and Howard Casner (middle) and Lois Konicek (far right). (Provided by the Community Nutrition Network)

Yorkville’s Community Nutrition Network and their partner, Senior Services Associates, have significantly increased the number of elderly it serves just as the ending of COVID-era federal funding may result in some belt-tightening.

Elizabeth Bowman, outreach coordinator, said following the expiration of their American Rescue Plan funds on Sept. 30, it’s imperative they secure funding and increase their number of volunteers to continue meeting the needs of the region’s growing elderly population.

“The (funds) were a huge factor in how we were able to grow over the last few years,” said Bowman. “For us to continue, it’s going to really depend on some creativity and a lot of support from volunteers.”

Bowman said through their partnership with one of their state funders, AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois, they hope to navigate the changes without having to greatly alter services provided.

She said if the funding does not come through, they may need to tighten belts, giving priority services to those in serious financial need. Bowman said every community donation and volunteer is appreciated. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at cnnssa.org/donate.

Since expanding outreach, the center has seen attendance of their congregate dining program, designed to encourage companionship with card games and Bingo, has increased 43% to over 500 meals served per month. Partnering with the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, their home delivery meal program has increased from 3,000 to 4,000 meals served monthly.

“It’s easy becoming isolated as we age, but for mental health and stronger futures we must stay connected to our community,” said Bowman. “With the rising costs of goods hitting older adults especially hard, we must be able to provide them with both food and connections to community resources. If somebody is in need, we are here to provide everything they require.”

CNN’s services, inside the Beecher Community Center, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, are available to anyone over age 60. They ask for small donations for each meal.

The group is also opening a new site in Plano on Oct. 10, after already opening a new partnership with the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center.

George and Kathy Kazda enjoy a meal at Yorkville's Community Nutrition Network at the Beecher Community Center, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. (Provided by the Community Nutrition Network)

Cindy Metzger loves playing the card game Dime Jingle with a dozen new friends she’s made at the center.

“It’s hard to make friends as you get older, especially like me after a spouse passes away,” said Metzger. “It helped me a great deal having a place to go and something fun and new to do.”

Metzger said older people must resist the temptation to stay at home everyday watching TV. She said staying active and being social is key to the brain staying young.

“If you get yourself out there and challenge yourself to do new things, it makes life worthwhile,” said Metzger. “We are friendly to everybody that comes in and we talk to everyone. On Fridays we sometimes have over 50 people playing games and having fun. That’s why I keep going.”

Metzger said she suspects one of the reasons so many people come to the center is because people rave about how great the food is.

Bright and early before every congregate meal, volunteer Karen Harris prepares dining options from scratch. Harris said after raising eight children, cooking large meals for a gracious bunch is nothing new to her.

“It makes me feel good to see people, even couples, come in time and again and tell me how much they enjoyed my meals,” said Harris. “Cooking is how I care for people, so I’m always happy to volunteer.”

Harris said it’s tremendous seeing people having so much fun during the meals. She said she’s always happy to share her recipes with people who ask.

“As you age, you have to always keep moving and just get out of the home,” said Harris. “There are great needs within the community, but there are always people willing to help.”

In addition to the Meals on Wheels Foundation, CNN receives funding from state and federal partners like the Administration for Community Living. The funds and their partnership with Senior Services Associates allow the center to offer physical exercise programs and educational talks for the elderly, like avoiding scams and navigating tax filing.

As the non-profit continues expanding to reach the needs of senior citizens living within isolated rural communities, Bowman said CNN is always seeking more volunteers, like Harris, to prepare and deliver food and to help host activities.

“As our area grows, we need to maintain a sense of united community,” said Bowman. “We are expanding to regions to help the underserved. From towns to rural areas, we are teaching that social engagement and interaction is key to your mental and physical health as you grow older.”

To encourage senior citizens to maintain healthy and active lifestyles, the organization has partnered with local restaurants, Dakotas in Yorkville and Two Partners Family Restaurant and Planet Pizza in Plano, to offer special menus to their senior citizen clients providing a full range of nutritional dining options.