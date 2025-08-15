Yorkville man charged with disseminating child sexual abuse material

Andrew Lasater, 21, of Yorkville (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Yorkville man has been charged with allegedly disseminating child sexual abuse material following a police investigation.

Andrew Lasater, 21, was arrested on Aug. 11 following the completion of a Yorkville police investigation that began in March.

He was charged with five counts of dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

In March, the Yorkville Police Department received an internet tip indicating that Lasater was in possession of illegal digital files, according to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department.

Shortly afterward, investigators executed a search warrant at his residence and evidence was collected and submitted to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for digital forensic examination, the release said.

The results of the examination indicated that Lasater had disseminated illegal files over the internet, at which point an arrest warrant was issued for Lasater, according to the release.

He was taken into custody by Yorkville police investigators without incident and transported to the Kendall County Jail, according to the release.

Lasater appeared in front of the court and was released on conditions as per the Illinois SAFE-T Act. Those conditions include electronic monitoring, according to the release.

His next court date is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 29.

Yorkville Police were assisted in the investigation by the Plano Police Department, Kendall County Criminal Intelligence Team, Kendall County Special Response Team and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the release said.